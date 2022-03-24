The City of Athens Parks & Recreations Department is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to form a pathway under the bridge on Highway 39 for the Eureka Trail.
According to Athens Parks and Recreations Director Austin Fesmire, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry worked out the deal with TDOT to have the trail go under the bridge.
“There won’t be a crossing of the highway anymore once all of that is completed,” Fesmire said. “The trail will go either to the left or right depending on which way you are going, then it will go under the bridge and connect to the trail on the other side.”
Fesmire noted the traffic on Highway 39 wasn’t as active as it currently is when the project first started 10+ years ago.
“Citizens have asked if we could give them safer crossing and I have to give Mayor Gentry credit. He worked it out with TDOT to see if they would redesign the bridge so that we could go under it,” he stated. “I did some of the leg work but he did the bulk of getting that done with TDOT.”
The trail will eventually be blocked after the completion of the new walkway to prevent anyone from crossing the road at its current location.
“We don’t currently have a timeline, it is really TDOT driven,” he noted. “We have to wait for the design of the bridge to be completed and the construction get started so that we will know what we will need to do and estimate about how long it will take.”
Fesmire expressed his excitement to be able to add a few new accommodations to the trail.
“We are getting ready to put in some benches out there,” he said.
“We have had some benches donated and we will make an announcement of the locations very soon. They are probably one of the things people have been asking us to do.”
The benches were given by a donor who is planned to be named during the ribbon cutting to be held at a later date.
“If people haven’t been out to the Athens trailhead lately, we have been donated a bike repair station and it is installed there now,” he said. “It has all kinds of tools hanging on it and of course the tire pump. It is a very welcome edition there and you can’t miss it. It’s bright orange and by the bathroom.”
The pump station was donated by the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation.
“It is springtime so let’s go play in our backyard,” Fesmire expressed. “We have a big one in all of our parks so come on out and let’s enjoy ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.