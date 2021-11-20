Officials in the Town of Englewood are currently preparing for their annual Christmas parade, which is scheduled to be held on Dec. 3.
According to Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE) President Mark Cochran, the parade will start around 6:30 p.m. that night.
“It will follow the same route that it has for the past several years,” Cochran noted. “There will probably be some performances before the parade by some school groups around 6 p.m. as well.”
He noted the parade typically has a good turnout despite being a small town.
“People always seem to have a good time and the atmosphere at the Englewood parade, we believe, is always unique,” Cochran expressed. “We are always pleased that it is always well attended and a very festive atmosphere.”
The town expects to see a large turnout this year, especially as people are beginning to feel more comfortable going to outdoor events.
“We want this one to be the biggest one yet with as many floats and cars as people want to bring,” Cochran said. “There will be a lot of candy being thrown and we encourage anyone in the area to come out and enjoy it.”
Cochran noted they will be offering free pictures with Santa after the parade this year.
“This year, Monica Belcher, who has a new studio in downtown Englewood, is going to be helping provide photos,” he noted. “We are going to have a professional photographer this year and it is a good way to both promote her studio and provide a service to the community as well, so we are excited to partner with her.”
Anyone interested in participating in the Englewood parade can do so by contacting the Englewood Textile Museum at 887-5455.
“There will be an entry fee of $10,” Cochran stated. “We never want that entry fee to be a barrier to anyone so we try to keep it that low to encourage people to participate. One thing that we are always excited about is revealing the grand marshal, which we will be doing very soon. We always try to pick a person who has meant a great deal to the Town of Englewood, so we are excited about our choice this year and we think the town will be excited to see that selection. So stay tuned for the next coming days and make plans to join us on Friday, Dec. 3.”
