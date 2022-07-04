Public awareness and proper training are important to ward off gun violence, according to Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton.
Melton noted that the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department performs training twice a year for active shooting tactics.
“As far as seeing things that could be prevented, the public is essential,” he noted. “If anyone in the public notices anything out of the ordinary they can report it and we can look into it.”
He encouraged the community to be aware of their surroundings and inform law enforcement of odd behavior they should be aware of.
Melton said there’s nothing wrong with reporting a well-founded concern about someone.
“If anyone informs us of something and it turns out to be nothing after we investigate, they do not have to worry about getting in trouble,” he noted. “This is what we are here for and what we are asking for because we need the community’s help to potentially deter, stop and avoid crisis.”
Unless it is necessary, any information or reports should be given through the non-emergency line, he said.
Looking into situations such as the “red flag laws” that have been discussed of late, Melton expressed the same concerns as McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
A red flag law is a gun control law that permits the police or, in some states, a family member, friend, co-worker, etc. to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they believe may be a danger to themselves or others.
“I’m short now on storage and we would more than likely be responsible for any weapons we would have to store,” he noted. “It all sounds good on paper but it isn’t very practical right now.”
Looking into more hands-on situations, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department is currently scheduling a training session with the school system.
“We are about to have an active shooter training and I would like for the public to be aware of it,” he said. “I would also like to get a program set up to give the general public training as well. Currently I’m short handed but would like to get something going eventually.”
Melton noted that while Meigs County is a peaceful community, staying aware remains important.
“Our community is a good place,” he said. “Anything could happen at any time, so if anyone notices anything I would prefer if they let us know so we can check it out. Please keep in mind that you won’t get in trouble if it turns out be nothing because we want the turnout to be nothing and know that everyone in the community is safe.”
