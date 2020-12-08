An area food bank will distribute food in the local area on Wednesday.
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank has announced that it will hold a drive-thru mobile food pantry on Wednesday at McMinn County High School.
The pantry will be on hand from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and participants are asked to follow traffic directions for the event.
“Please stay in your vehicle and food will be loaded for you,” stated a news release about the event. “Distribution is on a first come, first serve basis. Your patience is appreciated as we work to provide additional food to our neighbors in need during the COVID-19 crisis.”
For questions on the event, call 423-622-1800, extension 213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.