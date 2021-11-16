The effort to paint the Englewood water tower has encountered an issue that could halt the progress of the project unless money can be raised.
According to Beth Sizemore, who is leading the initiative to paint and preserve the water tower, an issue occurred during the Town of Englewood’s most recent commission meeting.
“In order for us to get bids on the water tower, the city engineer told them that there was a $6,000 fee to the state,” Sizemore said. “At this point the preservation committee doesn’t have $6,000 in our account that we can pay out and we can’t use any of our grant money for this, so I had asked the city if they would pay $6,000 to get the permits that we needed.”
She allegedly informed the commission that the preservation committee would reimburse them any money that they may have left over from the project should there be any.
“They made the motion to pay the $6,000 and it died for lack of a second,” she expressed. “Nobody seconded it and I don’t think it will be brought back soon. They basically indicated that they weren’t interested in helping.”
The preservation campaign is currently working to gather donations to pay for the painting of the water tower and is now currently looking for donations to pay the $6,000 to the state.
“We are just going to take it one step at a time because we are moving forward with it,” Sizemore stated. “We have to get the $6,000 to get bids and we have no idea how much it is going to take to get the job done. We have an estimate but nobody has been here to tell the city how much it is going to take to get painted and all of this has to be done by September 2022 or we will lose the $64,000 we have received in grant money.”
Englewood Town Manager Joe Cline stated that since he joined the board last year it was his understanding that the water tower committee would raise the funds for the project.
“They were supposed to pay for the restoration and all that it entailed for the water tower because the previous administration of the city was very upfront that they did not have the money. Even though the water tower is something that they would love to preserve and maintain, the city just does not have the funding to put towards it because there are other priorities,” Cline expressed. “The proposal was made for $6,000 for engineering services to get the plans and specifications drawn to bid the project .... During the meeting, after some discussion, they (the commissioners) had to say no. That kind of money hadn’t been budgeted for, it hadn’t been planned for, so therefore at this time they had to decline to provide the funding.”
Cline believes the city will be able to help when they plan the budget for next year, assuming the preservation committee hasn’t already raised the money by then.
“The grant has a year’s time and it will be up in September, which by that time it will be too late,” Cline noted. “This is something that I think the commission will be willing to listen to at the right place or time.”
He expressed that the city is 100% behind the restoration of the water tower.
“Despite what some people think, the city has no plans to take that water tower down,” he said. “In fact, even if that grant lapses we can still reapply at a later date because it is not like the tower will disappear if this project is not done in the next two or three months, so if everyone wants to works together in the future then we will certainly do everything in our power to make this project come about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.