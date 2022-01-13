A Monday evening house fire in Niota claimed the life of a person residing there.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, a 911 call was received Monday just after 7:30 p.m. of a house fire on County Road 784 just outside of Niota. Sheriff’s department deputies, Niota Rural Fire and Athens Rural Fire departments responded and Englewood Rural Fire Department was on hand for mutual aid.
When fire crews arrived minutes later, the house was fully involved. Witnesses at the scene believed a female who lived there was still inside, according to Guy.
“The responding fire personnel made a great effort to fight the fire, but it was an older home and burned very quickly and aggressively,” he said.
Once the fire was brought under control, responders located a body believed to be that of a female who was living there.
Guy said the case was turned over to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb and Arson investigators, which is common when a fire involves a death.
Niota Rural Fire Chief Lee Mason was in command of the scene. Also responding were AMR and the Niota Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.