The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Fall Veteran Brick Ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The event is currently planned to start at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Athens.
Names will be read from 39 bricks, including the names from the ceremony held in May that was postponed.
The bricks are placed in the veterans’ walkway honoring veterans who have served in the armed forces.
Dedicating the bricks will be Bill and Joe Snyder, who are veterans of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force respectively.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, the event is important for the city.
“The City of Athens has a wonderful tradition of honoring and celebrating our heroes who have served in the armed forces,” Sumner said. “Typically twice a year we have the veterans’ brick ceremony to recognize the bravery and the sacrifices that our heroes have endured.”
COVID-19 has slightly changed the practice of the tradition, he noted.
“We are going to have precautions in place,” Sumner explained. “We want to have this incredible ceremony so the precautions are going to make sure that it is safe to do so. We will make sure people are social distancing and wearing masks so that we can try to go back to some level of normalcy with this important ceremony.”
Sumner believes this is a very meaningful event for the veterans.
“These are our local heroes, people that are Athenians and McMinn Countians, and some of them have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy the incredible life that we have here in our free society and some of them are fortunate to still be with us, but have made a great career as public servants,” said Sumner. “To me the most important thing is to recognize the service of these incredible people and to remind our citizens of the level of sacrifice that these people have given so that we can have everything that we hold dear in our community.”
He hopes to see a large turnout for the event in honor of the veterans.
“I just want to see a lot of people turn out on Sunday, Nov. 8 to be with us and celebrate the service of these incredible people,” expressed Sumner. “I think the most important thing to do is show up for their family and friends and let us celebrate our heroes.”
Brick purchasing for the Spring 2021 ceremony will continue to be accepted at the parks and recreation office until Feb. 19, 2021.
