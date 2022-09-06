The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced its fall musical, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim based on a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond.
The show will run for six performances across two weekends. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
According to a news release, “An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up … and the carnage has only just begun!”
Frank Rosamond makes his ACT debut in the titular role of Sweeney Todd. He is joined by newcomers Logan Smith (Anthony) and Donna van Amen (Beadle). Cody Hensley steps out of the orchestra pit for his debut ACT acting performance as Judge Turpin.
ACT veteran Kelly Borwick is the female lead, Mrs. Lovett, and Emerson McKenzie is Johanna. Madison Johnson returns to the ACT stage as Lucy Barker, Natalie Leonesio is Tobias, Blake Chastain is Pierelli, and Zyan Kirkland is Fogg.
The lead vocal ensemble features Chrissy Baker, Lindsey Kimball, Blake Chastain, and Grant Willhite. Rounding out the cast is the performance ensemble that includes G. David Brown, Lauren Brown, Larae Graves, Whitney Kimball Coe, Traci McKenzie, Sarah Offutt, and Christen Webb.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “has one of the most chilling, beautiful scores in musical theatre history and offers a haunting and tragic love story for the Halloween season,” stated the news release.
“Sweeney Todd” is directed by ACT veteran leader, Melonie Carideo, assisted by Bob Borwick, with music direction by Kay Simmons, stage management by Larae Graves, and is produced by G. David Brown.
Tickets are on sale now online at athensartscouncil.org, over the phone, or in person at The Arts Center. Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $15.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” is sponsored by Allyson Kirkland | Crye-Leike Realtor. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
