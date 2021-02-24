Missouri Military Academy (MMA) has named Joan DeBoe director for business operations and controller after an extensive national search.
DeBoe, a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College (now University), comes to MMA with 15 years of accounting experience within an educational setting.
“Joan’s broad and in-depth finance experience with multiple academic institutions makes her a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Missouri Military Academy President Brigadier Gen. Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). “I am confident that she will enhance the financial management of academy resources as we continue to execute our strategic plan and sustain our position as the midwest’s premier, college preparatory, military boarding school.”
DeBoe’s appointment at the college-preparatory military boarding school comes after the retirement of Mary Husley-Lupp. As director of business operations and controller, DeBoe is responsible for the academy’s accounting operations, including production of financial reports, maintenance of accounting records system and a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk, enhance the accuracy of reported financial results, and ensure results comply with generally accepted accounting principles and standards.
Prior to MMA, DeBoe worked as the director of business services and accounting at Columbia College for seven years. She then transitioned to working as director of student accounts receivable at Lincoln University of Missouri.
In 2008, DeBoe expanded her duties to accounting department and internal control management, financial reporting and more when she accepted the position of controller at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
Most recently, DeBoe has served the Missouri United Methodist Church conference as assistant conference treasurer and controller and local congregations as associate and lead pastor.
DeBoe is a 1993 graduate of TWU, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting. In 2010, she advanced her education to include an MBA from Columbia College.
DeBoe has a long history of community service, offering her advanced skill set to help local churches and service organizations meet their financial management needs. DeBoe has provided accounting system design and implement as well as endowment and investment accounting and financial reporting for the Missouri United Methodist Church Foundation, Court Street United Methodist Church, and the Lake Area Citizens Advisory Board where she as treasurer. In addition to non-profit organizations, DeBoe has served as an accounting and tax consultant to small businesses.
Outside of a financial management capacity, DeBoe has held membership in Daughters of the American Revolution, Lions Club of Eldon, Rotary Club of Fulton, Eldon Ministerial Alliance. She has also volunteered as Citizens Against Domestic Violence (CADV) Victim Advocate.
“My primary goal at MMA is to support cadets through responsible fiscal management of the Academy,” DeBoe said. “MMA challenges and educates boys to reach their full potential in middle school, high school and beyond. I am privileged to be a part of the academy as we guide young men to becoming successful leaders of character in their careers and communities.”
