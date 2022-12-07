The City of Athens’ Christmas parade will now be held less than a week before its namesake holiday.
The annual Jimmy Liner Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 19.
The event was originally set for Monday, Dec. 5, but a forecast of bad weather all week caused the first delay.
Now, it’s hit another snag. Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President Rob Preston stated the Jimmy Liner Christmas Parade has been rescheduled a second time due to scheduling conflicts.
“We are working with the middle school, the city, the county and we all had to pick a date that worked with everybody,” he noted. “It was almost like working a puzzle to pick a date where there were no other conflicts.”
He noted they attempted several other dates before deciding on the 19th.
“I think the 19th was just the best date for everyone,” he noted. “I wish we could have done it this Monday night but the weather was not good.”
Preston hopes the 19th will show better weather conditions for the parade.
“Right now we are banking on the 19th working because we don’t really have another plan after that,” he noted. “We will adjust if we have to but for right now we are planning on the 19th working.”
This year’s parade will feature a larger event than normal.
“We have a record number of entries this year,” he noted. “I think we are up to 78 or 79, which is by far the most that we have ever had, so this should be a good show.”
Traditionally the Christmas parade is held on the first Monday of the month, however, Preston believes this reschedule may help bolster spirits for the holiday.
“Looking on the bright side it might feel more like Christmas because the parade will be six days before the holiday,” Preston said. “I think everybody involved has a good, positive attitude and I think we will make this the best parade we have ever had.”
This event has been a longstanding tradition for the City of Athens.
“I think this event is real important to the community,” he expressed. “We have seen it the last few years. The year that we did this parade when COVID was pretty active we had an outpouring of positive energy from people, it was full of smiles and this is just a great way to celebrate Christmas and the people of the community that we are in. I walk the parade every year and I get to see all of the smiling faces of the adults and children and I know this is such a wonderful event for the community.”
Preston delivered a message of thanks to all those involved who help make this event happen.
“I would like to thank our city for helping us with this,” he said. “It is a complete team effort. I don’t think people know about all that goes into the parade. Our program director does a fabulous job organizing it and we are very honored to be able to do this for the community, but it is a complete team effort and we are grateful to be able to work with the city, the county and all other groups involved in making this parade happen.”
