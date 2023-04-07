The upcoming arrival of a new industry in Etowah has led to talk about what firefighting services will be required in the town.
During the Etowah City Commission’s March meeting, Etowah City Manager Russ Blair noted that Piedmont Lithium has started discussions on the type of fire services they will require given the current plans for their new facility.
“We met with Monique Parker on the same day that she was here to speak with Harold (Masengil, EUB general manager) in respect to this project’s impact on our fire protection services and, all in all, we left that meeting pretty encouraged by what we think will be their willingness to support and/or subsidize our need to grow certain aspects of that department,” Blair said. “The one takeaway was that at one point we were under the understanding that no structure of greater than 100 feet would be occupied by humans, but that is not the case. A couple of these structures on the facility will actually be manned by workers.”
According to Blair, Piedmont will have “a lot” of internal fire control procedures.
“Our biggest problems are supplying a big enough apparatus in service,” he stated. “Right now our ladders are 75 feet, so we need a 100 foot platform apparatus, at least, and there are fire protection codes that require a certain amount of manpower on the scene within a certain amount of time. Right now, even if we pull mutual aid from the county, from Englewood, we couldn’t get enough manpower, so those are our two biggest concerns.”
Another issue that Blair noted involved storage space in the proper sized facility to house a 100 foot apparatus.
“To paraphrase, she said ‘we knew all of this when we chose to come to Etowah and we don’t expect you all to provide these things or have these things in place,’” Blair reported to the commissioners.
Blair noted the city has received three requests for quotation (RFQ) from architecture firms to do stamp cost estimates on the fire hall project.
“This is required, you have to have stamp cost estimations to be able to submit applications,” Blair said. “We had three proposals: Studio4 is the firm that we worked with to do city hall, then we had Artech and DH&W.”
Commissioner Gene Keller questioned if the firms would be able to make location suggestions for a new fire hall to help with response time to industries such as Piedmont Lithium.
“We could ask that but I would submit that we may not have much of a choice but to stay at the site that we are on and use the existing bays that we already have and that would cut into construction cost,” Blair answered. “The new double bay is only about five years old, so I think we are kind of committed to that site.”
Blair said his personal preference would be to see the fire hall stationed in the middle of town like it had once before.
Etowah Vice Mayor Jim Swayne made a motion to accept Studio4 due to their familiarity with the company, which promptly received a second and was unanimously agreed upon by the remaining commissioners.
