The City of Athens holds its Downtown Halloween event each year with booths set up around the McMinn County Courthouse to play games and collect candy. Shown here are a trio of trick-or-treaters getting some candy during the 2017 event.
The City of Athens is preparing to host its annual Halloween event this coming Monday.
The event is planned to start at 5:30 p.m. and will go until 8 p.m. on Halloween night in the downtown area.
“We are going to have full closure on Halloween this year,” said Athens Main Street Promotions Chairperson Stuart Mason. “Parks and Rec is going to have their annual costume contest at the Market Park Pavilion and that will start at 5:30 p.m. and all of the shops and storefronts will give out candy.”
Mason noted the streets will close prior to 5:30 and urged everyone to be cautious during the closures.
“This is just a great event, seeing the kids and families dressed up,” Mason noted. “I think parks and rec have things up their sleeves this year for the costume contest, so it’s always a fun time for everyone to come out and have fun.”
Mason believes the costume contest will be the highlight of the event.
“I think some of the store fronts even go above and beyond to find different types of candies that aren’t normally found here in Athens,” he noted.
“I hope to have a family friendly, fun event especially for the families that don’t have family here. This is a safe place for everyone to come out too, have a good time and to listen to some spooky music.”
Mason believes this year’s event may be larger than last year’s event.
“I feel like this is going to be a big event and it is open to everyone,” Mason expressed. “This is for everyone to have a safe, fun time. You don’t have to have kids to participate as you may see people you haven’t seen in a long time.”
Mason believes this is a great community event for everyone.
“A lot of work goes into these events and I’m just so happy to be able to work with Lisa Dotson from Main Street and parks and rec and to see the smiles on the kids faces,” Mason said. “I enjoy this every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.