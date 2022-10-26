Scaring up Fun - Athens Downtown Halloween

The City of Athens holds its Downtown Halloween event each year with booths set up around the McMinn County Courthouse to play games and collect candy. Shown here are a trio of trick-or-treaters getting some candy during the 2017 event.

 Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian

