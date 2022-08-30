The fifth concert in the 2022 Sounds of Summer concert series will bring back local favorites Kinslee Melhorn and September Song on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Market Park Pavilion.
Melhorn is a country singer/songwriter living in Nashville. She has been playing music and writing songs since the age of 12, taking inspiration from artists like Taylor Swift, The Chicks and Kelsea Ballerini. She can be found playing writers rounds all around Nashville and her music is available on all streaming platforms.
September Song is comprised of husband and wife duo, Lindsey and Andrew Kimball. They are known for their singer/songwriter original music as well as covers of popular hits from the ‘60s to the present. The full band includes bassist Joe Littleton, lead guitarist Kyle Littleton and Nathan Crisp on drums.
According to a news release, “Their on-stage chemistry and family banter make for a crowd pleasing experience.”
When they are not fulfilling their house band duties at The Arts Center, the group is busy playing festivals, weddings, concerts and corporate events all over East Tennessee.
Festival Producer Meredith Willson said, “We are excited to have these Sounds of Summer favorites back at the Market Pavilion stage. Both are crowd pleasers and longtime favorites of this concert series and we look forward to another great evening of free live music in Downtown Athens.”
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with sound provided by Integrity Sound Solutions. Kona Ice will be serving frozen desserts and drinks and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The final concert in this year’s season will be at Pumpkintown on Oct. 8 featuring The Dexter Thomas Band.
Sounds of Summer is a free-to-the-public Friendly City Festivals production that receives financial support from the McMinn Tourism Board, Valley Oil, Simmons Bank, Simmons Wealth Management Group, Athens Kiwanis Club, Warren-Jackson CPAs, DENSO, Starr Regional Medical Center, Mayfield Dairy, Greg Moses and Kristin Schrader, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and Athens Main Street. The Daily Post-Athenian, Morning Fax and The Arts Center provide advertising/media support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.