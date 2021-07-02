The unfriendly skies above the Friendly City on Thursday evening did not deter dozens of Athenians from meeting with their elected officials.
The Athens City Council held its Council Night Out ice cream social on Thursday at Heritage Park. Around 50 city residents were on-hand to engage in casual conversation with council members and enjoy complimentary ice cream.
There seemed to be a positive response to the event. Athenian Crystal Hall attended along with her daughters, Devin and Ava.
“It’s been great getting to know the members of the council and other townspeople,” said Hall. “Work, home and my kids are how I spend most of my life, so I think this was a really good idea to bring the community together.”
Athens resident Stephen Dick was pleased to enjoy a public gathering after there were so few opportunities for such an event during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The last year-and-a-half was strange,” he said. “My community involvement diminished a lot and you don’t miss it until it’s gone. It’s good to get out of my shell and get involved again.”
Linda Long — a frequent attendee at council meetings — was happy to see her fellow Athenians interacting with the council members who represent them in city government.
“I like to see more citizens get a chance to talk to our mayor and council members,” she said. “It’s a great way to learn a lot about your city.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson felt the event was a success and also a way to showcase the recent improvements made at Heritage Park.
“Our goal was for the community to have further opportunities to meet and interact with council members about their wishes and their thoughts about the City of Athens and we think this was the format to do it,” he said. “This type of thing where we celebrate the renovations and improvements to this wonderful park here; it’s just an excellent venue to do it under this pavilion in the rain. I think everybody’s had a good time.”
Perkinson said the good turnout, particularly in rainy conditions, indicates a significant level of interest in city government among the people he represents.
“We want to listen and hear from the community and make sure we stay focused on what the community wants,” he said.
