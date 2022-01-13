SWEETWATER — Johnny Morgan quizzed the Chargerettes before tipoff on the importance of Tuesday’s game. It was not the same thing the community around McMinn Central High School and voices all over East Tennessee had been eagerly anticipating — and he was glad his players knew that.
“I told them before we came out: this game is very, very important,” Morgan said. “It’s got significance to it for what reason? And in a split second, somebody said, ‘It’s a district game.’”
Central’s 70-32 trouncing of the Lady Wildcats at Sweetwater High School was its third win in District 3-2A play and 12th overall this season. It also happened to be Morgan’s 1,000th career victory in 44 seasons as head coach of the Chargerettes.
“And the only thing I look at as 1,000 is that I’ve had a lot of great players and I probably should’ve got out a long time ago, because I’ve been doing it for so long,” Morgan said.
According to the records listed on the TSSAA website, Morgan became just the third girls’ basketball coach in Tennessee and fifth basketball coach overall in the state to ever reach that milestone.
“That just means we’re just not smart enough to get out when we should,” Morgan said. “And I may do it another 10 years, I don’t know. But that just shows you how stupid coaches are sometimes.”
Morgan joined an elite club that includes long-time and still current Clarkrange head coach Lamar Rogers and Bradley Central legend Jim Smiddy on the girls’ side, as well as Walter “Buck” VanHuss of Dobyns-Bennett and Jerry Peters of Memphis University School on the boys’ side.
But the thing Morgan was focused on after getting his landmark 1,000th win? Getting No. 13 of the season and the fourth in district play, which the Chargerettes can do when they return home to tip off 6 p.m. Thursday against Loudon.
“And if you start looking and say, OK, how many is this, how many is this, and how many is this, you get wrapped up in all that in, as Nick Saban says, rat poison,” Morgan said. “You get caught up in that. I don’t do it intentionally. I can’t think about how many total wins, because all I want to think is where are we going right now.
“We’ve won 12 games this year. The only thing I want to do is win 13. It doesn’t matter who it is, the only thing I want to do is 13, and I don’t know how that sounds, but that’s just the way I am; I can’t change me. I just want to win 13 this year and No. 4 in the district. That’s the only thing that matters.”
The Chargerettes themselves are honed in on that mentality, as well, with senior Kellan Baker stating higher goals for the team this season they have yet to accomplish.
“I just really hope we can do something this year with it being his 1,000th,” Baker said. “Not everything focused (on that), but he just keeps reminding us that it’s not about his 1,000th, but it’s about what we do with our team.”
At the same time, it was hard for Central (12-3, 3-0 District 3-2A), which debuted in The Associated Press state rankings as the No. 5-ranked team in Class 2A, to not at least have its coach’s career milestone somewhere on its minds.
As a player on a Tennessee Wesleyan squad that had yielded legendary coach Dwain Farmer his 300th career win at the time, Morgan could relate.
“I think the players sometimes think more about that than the coach does because they hear so much about it, from their parents and from everybody,” Morgan said. “And there’s people here that I’ve not seen in 25 years that came tonight. And I’m thinking that’s great, but we’ve got more important things out here.”
And that showed in a first quarter that ended with the Chargerettes ahead 18-11. Sweetwater attempted to slow the game down with ball control, and it worked for a while as Central struggled to get ahead by double digits.
“The first of the game, when you like to get it up and down, sometimes a team gets a little impatient,” Morgan said. “And just like for us, we come down and get a good shot, miss the one shot. Then they came down and they were going to run their offense, and they did, they did a good job of running it over and over, but you look up there and they’ve run their offense for a minute. And if you get wrapped up in, oh my gosh, it’s 0-0 at this point. You’ve got to think, well, gosh, we’ve got three quarters and six minutes left in this.”
But the Chargerettes quickly seized control with an 11-0 run to start their 23-2 second quarter, which swelled their advantage to 41-13 at halftime. Central led 60-22 after three quarters, with Morgan’s 1,000th well in hand.
Molly Masingale led the Chargerettes with a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds, along with eight steals, and Karina Bystry added 13 points, while Carlee Rule dished four assists.
“So you’ve just got to stay focused on everything that you do, you’ve just got to stay focused,” Morgan said. “And I think they did.”
And while, for Morgan, 1,000 may have been just another win out of the many more he and the Chargerettes are looking forward to, he could not deny its significance for the community around McMinn Central — and also the many accomplished players he had the honor of coaching throughout the years.
“It’s great for the community, it’s great for the school, and it’s great for the kids to be a part of it,” Morgan said. “And they can always say, hey, I was playing when that happened. And like I say, a lot of times, that’s just like for me saying, ‘I got to coach Jennifer Tuggle. I got to coach Elizabeth Masengil. I was able to coach Jenna Adams.’
“So there’s a lot of those out there where I look at it from that side, and they’re probably looking at it from this side, but they side that they’re on, it doesn’t seem as important. It’s a little more important from the outside than from the inside, at least for me.”
And while Morgan had many reasons in mind for his success over such a long career, one stuck out the most.
“One is every boss that I’ve had has let me coach,” Morgan said. “And everybody has those people that, ‘You need to do it this way,’ or that parent, ‘You need to do it this way.’ But I feel like they’ve allowed me to do what I want to do. And my way is not the best way, it’s just what I want to do. And they’ve let me do that. I’ve had a lot of players that can play the game.”
