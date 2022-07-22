International visitors are in town in Athens as part of a cultural program with Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Starting this past Sunday and going through July 28, students from Chinzei Gakuin, a Japanese high school, are touring various parts of McMinn County as well as the local region. Chinzei Gakuin is located in Isahaya, Japan, which is Athens’ sister city on the island nation. The grade school is also connected to Nagasaki Wesleyan, which is TWU’s sister university.
According to TWU, “the Chinzei Gakuin-Tennessee Wesleyan Language and Culture Program, a residential program located on the campus of TWU, seeks to expose Japanese students to the culture of Southern Appalachia, showcase our region’s natural resources and interesting places, and foster lasting friendships and global awareness.”
The program lasts for two weeks and includes morning chapel, classes and activities and off-campus field trips. Included on the itinerary are trips to Dollywood, Ruby Falls and Rock City, as well as on-campus activities and visits to places like Camp Oo-tah-nee-noh-chee and the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore.
There are also educational activities that include a scavenger hunt through books at the Merner Pfeiffer Library at TWU and time spent with youth from Greenhouse Church at Athens Regional Park.
One of the Chinzei Gakuin students who made the trip, 16-year-old Akari Yamasaki, said she’s enjoying her time in Athens.
“It’s been a great experience,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for us. I’m real excited to be in the states for the first time.”
What she’s seen to this point has been similar to what she expected, but not exactly to her expectations.
“It’s more surprising than I expected,” she said. “There’s big food and it’s tastier than I thought. People are very friendly and kind.”
Yamasaki noted that before she got here, she had some concerns about how much she’d be able to interact with Americans.
“I was real excited for all of this, but I was real worried about my English skills,” she said. “Little by little we’ve improved.”
Assisting with TWU personnel and working with the Japanese students are Sister Cities Resident Ambassadors, six area high school students who went through a lengthy process to be chosen for the position. Their job is to spend time with the Chinzei Gakuin students and assist with their assimilation.
One of those ambassadors is 16-year-old Polk County High School student Grace Lueker.
“We make sure they feel welcome in the new country,” Lueker said.
Even though the ambassadors are assigned to make the Chinzei Gakuin students feel comfortable, Lueker said there were nerves on the Americans’ side as well.
“It was very exciting and nerve-wracking,” she said of the initial meeting. “I didn’t know if they’d want to talk to me or be friends with me.”
Her fears were quickly alleviated, however.
“It’s been a very good experience,” Lueker said. “We’ve been doing a lot of fun things.”
Along with the SCRAs, there are two chaperones from Japan — David McCaw and Yui Hayashida — and “a host of helpers from Tennessee Wesleyan, the City of Athens’ Friendly City Sister Cities Committee and local churches and clubs.”
Funding for this year’s program was provided through a grant from from the Japan-America Society of Tennessee along with assistance from former Athens City Manager Marvin Bolinger and Dr. Ken Kosawa of Sweetwater.
Both Lueker and Yamasaki also thanked their schools and everyone associated with making this trip happen.
The purpose of the program, according to TWU, is to “provide students in the Global English course at Chinzei Gakuin the opportunity to immerse themselves in an English-speaking culture while also taking classes.”
Program coordinators are Elizabeth Ruleman, Ph.D., professor of English, and Koyel Khan, Ph.D., assistant professor of Sociology, with assistance from Savannah Renfro, a TWU education major.
