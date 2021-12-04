In the spirit of the season, the TNStars® College Savings 529 Program is again giving one Tennessee child a $5,000 scholarship awarded into a TNStars® account.
For the third consecutive year, Tennessee residents age 21 and older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Holiday now through Dec. 31 on behalf of a child, age 10 or younger. One entry is good for the entire contest period.
The $5,000 prize can be used by the winning beneficiary to cover future post-secondary education expenses ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers and more.
“We are very proud that Tennessee’s own college savings program has already helped more than 21,000 children prepare for the future costs of higher education,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “With TNStars, you can put the power of compounding interest to work for you to help grow savings along with your child. Without savings, compounding interest can work against you by growing the amount of debt your child would have by taking out student loans.”
Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars® account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.
To enter the scholarship giveaway or to get more information on the program, visit TNStars.com
