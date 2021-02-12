A relationship that began on New Year’s Eve has lasted for a half century between two local people.
Jackie and Glenda Clayton were married on Dec. 31, 1970 in Athens.
The couple grew up in Athens and has attended Calvary Baptist Church in Riceville for 30 years.
Asked what they would say to a young couple contemplating marriage, the couple said “love each other and have faith.”
They have one child – Keith Clayton and his wife, Misty – and two grandchildren – Keith Jr. and Weston Clayton.
