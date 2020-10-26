Unemployment rates for McMinn and Meigs counties dropped around 2%, which followed suit with the rest of the United States.
According to the State of Tennessee, the September unemployment rate in McMinn County dropped from 7.7% to 5.7% and in Meigs the rate dropped from 8.9% to 6.6%.
In September of 2019, the rate in McMinn County was 3.5% and in Meigs it was 3.9%.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the decrease of around 2% only looked good on the surface.
“The main driving force there is some people dropped out of the labor force,” Todd said. “The labor force declined significantly in both of those counties and you didn’t see much employment growth.”
He believes the decrease in the labor force is connected to the layoffs that happened in April.
“It is not uncommon to see people eventually drop out if they have been unemployed for a while,” he noted. “Just about every county in the state looks about the same. I think all of them have declined right around the 2% mark and none of those counties saw any job increases either. If unemployment had gone down because people found work, then there would be an increase in total jobs but we didn’t see that.”
Todd predicted that we may see a slight increase in jobs soon with businesses looking for seasonal help.
“We may see some increase in jobs with the holiday season coming, however that probably won’t show until November,” he said. “As far as companies reopening and things like that, I’m not sure how much of that is left to go.”
The September rate for the state dropped from 8.6% to 6.2%.
Across the area in September, the rate dropped 2% in Roane County to 4.8%, fell 2.4% in Rhea County to 6.5%, decreased 1.7% in Polk County to 4.9%, dropped 2% in Monroe County to 5.3%, declined 1.9% in Loudon County to 4.5%, fell 2.2% in Hamilton County to 5.6%, and dropped 2% in Bradly County to 5.2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.