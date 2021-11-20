The 5th Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is set for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Individual prizes will be awarded to male and female runners in age categories and two new family categories have been added for 2021: the fastest family to cross the finish line together and the fastest family with a stroller(s) to cross together.
Pre-registration is available online at https://www.keithumc.org/ turkey-trot
Entry fee is $25 per person or $75 per family. Entry fee includes gift bag and event T-shirt, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may also visit the church office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to pre-register in person.
Proceeds benefit the annual Keith Church Community Thanksgiving Meal, Christmas Eve Meal and Jewell Circle mission projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.