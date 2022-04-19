Local residents are being reminded that there’s a way to get rid of unneeded prescription medication.
April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is intended as an encouragement to residents of the importance of getting rid of medicine that is either expired or no longer necessary.
Take back day happens multiple times each year as an extra reminder to area residents.
According to Athens Chief of Police Fred Schultz, the event promotes people safely disposing of their prescription medications without having to place them into the trash or anywhere else that could have negative effects, like contaminating the water system.
“Actually we do this every day. We have a drop box in our lobby where anyone can drop off on any day,” Schultz said. “People just need to walk into the lobby and place the medications into the box then they are free to leave. Usually we also have a thing set up outside that they can drop into as well.”
The primary types of medication for the drop off sites will consist of solid medications.The public is unable to drop off liquids or needles into the bins.
“This is a great program and has garnered a lot of interest since it started,” he said. “It has prevented the medications from being stolen from people’s trash, it has helped keep them from contaminating things, this is really a great program.”
He stated that the program has helped the city tremendously from what he has seen over the years.
“Now the sheriff’s department and other departments have drop off boxes that can be accessed at any time and date, so there is no longer a need for a specific time and date,” he noted. “Most people are doing a lot of spring cleaning right now, so now would be a good time to go through your cabinets and any old medications that you encounter that you want rid of, then we will gladly take them.”
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy recently made a post on Facebook announcing the sheriff’s department would be participating in the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30.
“Unused medications stored in the home (specifically pain meds) are one of the first paths to addiction. Also, having these medications in your home increases your risk of burglary and theft,” Guy said in his post. “You can dispose of any unused medications during the event, or anytime 24 hours a day in our disposal unit in our office lobby. Area police departments also have these disposal units. Bring your unused medications and help us keep drugs off the street and out of our schools.”
