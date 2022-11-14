Rain didn’t put a damper on the celebration of veterans in Etowah Friday.
AMVETS Post 100 held its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., moving the event inside but still recognizing the service veterans have provided to the country.
The guest speaker for the event was U.S. Army (Ret.) Col. Jimmy Williams, a member of Post 100, who first attempted to enlist at 15 years old. When that failed, he attempted successfully two years later at 17.
Now 87 years old, Williams has served as a pastor and chaplain at military and civilian hospitals since leaving the service.
“Our nation was born in war,” Williams said. “That’s what started it. About every 10, 15, 20 years, we’ve been involved in wars.”
He said many of those wars were necessary because of the freedom and liberty recognized in America from its birth.
“At the time it was formed, people didn’t have the freedom we do today,” he said. “Thank goodness people had the opportunity and they decided we were now a government run by the people. Freedom is not free, it’s not cheap.”
That price, over the years, has fallen on veterans, he pointed out.
“Not only did the people killed sacrifice themselves, but we see a lot of people disfigured and handicapped — that was the price they paid for our freedom,” he said. “Almost everywhere, you can see veterans who have paid a great price for this freedom.”
Speaking directly to the veterans in the room, Williams emphasized how special they are for what they’ve done.
“I’m thankful for each and every one of you and your wives and mothers and those who have stood behind you,” he said.
He then posed a trio of questions to those in attendance, the first two garnering emphatic “yes” responses and the last a resounding “no.”
“Are you proud of America today? Has it been worth every price you paid? Would you trade your life in America for anywhere else,” he asked.
Williams noted that while the hope is always peace, America’s uniqueness will keep that from happening. However, it will also keep America as a beacon to others.
“As long as there is a nation of freedom, you’re going to have enemies and people who don’t have that freedom who wish they did have that freedom,” he said.
The ceremony also featured a roll call of the Post 100 members who have passed away recently — Dan Triplett, David Ross, Daryl Moore, R.O. Pickett, Arthur Dowe and Glenn Cooley.
“This is always one of the hardest things to do as chaplain,” U.S. Army veteran Bob Holton, who read off the names, said.
