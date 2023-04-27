NASHVILLE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kordsa, Inc., officials recently announced the company will invest $50 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Chattanooga facility.
Through this project, Kordsa, Inc., will create 200 new jobs and expand its capacity to convert its products into tire cord fabric. Currently, the Chattanooga facility manufactures Nylon 66 yarn and ships it to North Carolina where it is converted into tire cord fabric and sold to tire manufacturers across the U.S.
Kordsa, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Kordsa, develops environmentally-friendly products in the tire industry that reduce fuel consumption and provide better wet grip. Additionally, the company develops technologies in composite industries for its customers in aerospace and automotive businesses.
“As Tennessee continues to lead the automotive industry, we proudly welcome additional investment and job creation from companies around the globe. I thank Kordsa, Inc., for investing $50 million in Chattanooga and creating new opportunities for Tennessee families in Hamilton County to thrive,” said Lee.
“We are grateful Kordsa, Inc., has chosen to further invest in Hamilton County. This is a global company that we are proud to have in Tennessee, and we believe Chattanooga will continue to be the ideal location for this company’s future growth and success,” said McWhorter.
“Kordsa, Inc., is excited to announce that we are committed to providing growth opportunities at our Chattanooga facility. At Kordsa, we believe that our employees are our greatest strength, and we are proud of being able to create many new jobs in the future. Our Kordsa facility wants to continue the development of our business and our community for generations to come. Not only do our products reinforce many important products, but our core values reinforce our commitment to providing the best quality products made by the best employees,” said Kadir Toplu, COO, Kordsa, Inc.
