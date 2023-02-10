Community members who have made a positive impact on the area were recognized for their efforts Thursday.
The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties held its annual meeting and award luncheon Thursday at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.
The United Way hosts this event annually to present the results of their yearly campaign as well as proffer awards to their community members and partners who helped make their efforts a success.
The co-chairs of this year’s campaign, Whitney Kimball Coe and Jackie Newman, thanked United Way President/CEO Paige Zabo as well as all of the staff for United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties for their efforts in meeting the needs of the two counties.
“It has been an incredible campaign and I feel really honored to be a campaign co-chair,” said Coe. “This is the easiest effort to raise money for because you all really write the story for this community and that story is a really beautiful one and a really connected one.”
Prior to the reveal of the total amount of money raised, the two co-chairs presented the United Way Spirit of the Community awards.
“The awards are given to individuals, businesses or organizations who go above and beyond in their efforts to make our community a better place for everyone,” Coe expressed. “They have shown commitment to United Way, the community and the common good. They stand out above all of the rest as they rise to the challenge of going beyond the status quo.”
The winners of the Spirit of the Community awards were the Athens Housing Authority, Shaw Industries, CapStar Bank and WarrenJackson, CPA’s, PLLC.
The co-chairs then revealed that the United Way succeeded in their goal for this year’s campaign and raised $730,000.
“$730,000 that is not nothing, that is really incredible,” Coe expressed. “This was achieved through community effort.”
United Way Board of Directors President Shane Sewell noted his excitement for the money raised and his affiliation with the organization.
“I am blessed that I was born and raised in this community and blessed that my wife agreed to come back here when we graduated college for me to start my career at Athens Federal, which is now CapStar, and to raise our two young girls,” he said. “This is a community of investors. I see faces here of teachers that I have had and the faces of other people who have invested in me throughout the years and being a part of the United Way I see it even more that this is a community that invests in its citizens.”
Sewell noted that the community has come together each year and helped the United Way raise the money they need to help further support those in need.
“That money will return to our community to help those in need and provide assistance where it is essential,” he noted. “My comment is very simple and it is thank you very much for all that you do each and every day with your careers and going the extra mile to be a part of the United Way.”
Four more awards were bestowed during the event: the Joseph T. Frye Award was given to Kelly Webber; the James H. Wilson Award was received by Greg Moses; the Meigs County Community Service Award was awarded to Tiffany Harris; and the Dick Dyer Community Service Award was presented to Chris Adams.
“Reflecting on this past campaign brings a feeling of immense gratitude for this outstanding community and the outpouring of support and trust for our mission,” Zabo said. “It’s been remarkable to see all of McMinn and Meigs counties individuals from change seekers, non-profits, civic partners, all unite together around our vision and our opportunity for our neighbors to thrive.”
She noted they had made a challenging goal for the campaign and she was glad to see it achieved.
“Thanks to the generosity of this community we raised almost $735,000,” she said. “We used ‘Together We Can’ as our slogan in our campaign and together with our committed change seekers we will impact thousands of our neighbors here in McMinn and Meigs counties.”
She noted the funds will be able to support 14 partner agencies for advancing programs in education, income and health.
“Every day we see and hear stories that give us reasons to feel encouraged,” she expressed. “The work our partner agencies do is work that creates lasting change for everyone in our community.”
