District Attorney Steve Crump has announced his re-election bid for the district attorney seat in the 10th Judicial District.
The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022.
In his tenure, Crump re-opened a Monroe County office and instituted guidelines for stronger penalties for burglaries, drug cases and violent crime.
“These crimes are the greatest cost to our community, with drugs being at the root of most all crime. These initiatives align with the priorities of our law enforcement partners,” Crump explained.
He and his team also created a Gang Task Force to help further combat violent crime.
“Increased gang violence in our area required a different approach to how we prosecute. So, we took action,” Crump said.
Over the last eight years, Crump has helped to more than double the size of the 10th Judicial District Recovery Court. That court was recently recognized among the best in the state.
He also helped create a Mental Health Court for defendants who suffer from mental illness and participated in Juvenile Recovery Court in Bradley County.
“And for veterans, our heroes, we participate in the misdemeanor Veteran’s Court in Monroe County and helped create a Veteran’s Court within our criminal court,” Crump said.
His office has also helped conduct expungement clinics to give convicted defendants a second chance at a better life.
Crump is an active member of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, having served as one of the six elected district attorneys on the Justice and Professionalism Committee. He also chairs the Legislative Committee and is called upon frequently to advise members of the Tennessee General Assembly on legislative matters.
Serving as treasurer for the Committee to Elect Steve Crump is John Kimball.
