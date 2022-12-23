After eight days to consider it, the Athens City Council decided it needed more time to think about the contract with Retail Strategies.
The topic of renewing the pact came up during the December study session on Dec. 12. At the time, three council members voiced concerns about the value being added by the retail and commercial development consulting firm. During Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, the topic came up for a vote and that’s when the decision was made to push it back. Council Member Jordan Curtis made that motion.
“Since we have some new members on the council, it’d be beneficial to continue gathering information on that item — it’s an important item,” he said.
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan agreed with Curtis, seconding his motion. Both Council Member Dick Pelley and Mayor Steve Sherlin voted in favor of the delay as well. Vice Mayor Larry Eaton was not present after being called away due to unforeseen circumstances.
Retail Strategies provides a variety of services to market the city and assist in its recruitment of major retailers. Among those services are demographic research and analysis, market and location viability studies, and networking with its contacts in the retail domain.
The contract with Retail Strategies is a three year deal that comes up for renewal each year. This would be the third year of the current agreement of $35,000 per year. Retail Strategies has partnered with Athens for four years total. Eaton, Pelley and Sherlin all expressed doubts about whether or not Retail Strategies was worth the money it cost during the council’s study session. Curtis spoke in favor of it.
