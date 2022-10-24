Christ’s Legacy Academy is adding agriculture and FFA programs to their curriculum.
Annette Bryant is a teacher at Christ’s Legacy Academy and is in charge of earth science, life science, ag science, small animal science and biology.
“My entire life I have loved learning about and working in agriculture. From childhood, my grandparents managed a ranch in Texas so I gained a love and appreciation for agriculture,” Bryant said. “I have taught agriculture for 13 years and I just really enjoy interacting with youth in the classroom or with FFA events.”
The agriculture and FFA programs’ introduction to the academy was initiated by Dr. Shane Arnold, who is the head of the school.
“Dr. Arnold had talked to me for a couple of years about considering teaching here ... Over the years he stated more and more parents were asking about skills their child would receive which were more in line with applied skills and he said that agriculture and food examples came up a lot,” she recalled. “I think it was related to what we have experienced in the last couple of years (with the COVID-19 pandemic). I think people are more understanding that shortages can come about more quickly and parents were wanting to make sure that their children would have these applied skills, so I agreed to become a teacher here at CLA.”
This year, Bryant will be teaching ag science and a small animal class for the students.
“We will add a large animal class, veterinary science and maybe some leadership classes as we continue over the years,” Bryant noted. “As far as FFA (Future Farmers of America) goes I have spoken with somebody from the state about wanting to start an FFA chapter ... we were officially an FFA chapter in late July, early August so the next stage is getting to introduce the students to it.”
Bryant’s hopes for the class are to be able to provide knowledge and skills to her students on how to manage and raise livestock, fruits and vegetables.
“I’m very passionate about the production side of agriculture,” she expressed. “Less than 2% of the American population feeds the other 98% and if any one person is four or more generations removed from agriculture or food production, for themselves or their families experience a lack of knowledge.”
She also has immediate goals for her class that hold a more tangible course of action.
“I would like to get our greenhouse built,” she said. “We had a donor donate enough money to help us build a pretty good sized greenhouse here on campus and we already have a spot for it, so my hopes are for us to have that assembled and ready by December.”
In addition, the school is currently conducting fruit sales to help with funding.
“Fruit sales is something that a lot of ag programs do and it is one of my favorite fundraisers,” she noted. “It gets us in the mood for holidays since they come right before Christmas ... it is a really good program and it really helps with securing funds so that when the next project comes up we have the money to buy the materials we need.”
The profits from the fruit sale will help support the entirety of Christ’s Legacy Academy, which is a K-12 school.
Anyone interested in purchasing fruit can either buy from a student that they already know, call the school at 423-649-0040 or visit https://shop.flori daindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/1029869
All products ordered through the school or from a student will arrive at the school.
“If anyone in the community would like to help us out and has expertise in agriculture then you can contact me and we can see what lesson we could incorporate,” she noted. “We have one person who will help us start a berry patch and we have another person who is going to help us with soap making and canning, so if you have any experience in agriculture that you would like to teach the students please contact me.”
Bryant can be reached by calling the school.
“Any donations related to greenhouse or gardening would also be welcome,” she said. “We are also running out of space so land donations could also help. Another goal I would like to start would be scholarships, so if there are any businesses out there who would like to sponsor a student for tuition or help with tuition, I would love to speak with you and hopefully provide an opportunity to students that they may not have had.”
