Calhoun’s annual River Town Christmas in the Park is set to be held on Nov. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hiwassee Meadowlands Park.
This year’s event theme is “A Williamsburg Christmas” and will include carriage rides down Main Street to “Old Town.”
Main Street, which is an original Trail of Tears route, will be illuminated with more than 1,000 luminaires leading visitors to the original town site. At the park a special lighting of the yule log will take place and the pavilion will be decorated in a Williamsburg theme.
Free to all attending at the park will be homemade chili, drinks and desserts. Children 12 and under will receive a free toy and will have the opportunity to have their pictures made with Santa in an antique carriage.
The Calhoun Public Library will provide treat bags and special story times for all children. Several market vendors will have Christmas gift items for sale.
Carolers and singing will fill the decorated pavilion, crafts workshops will be available for kids and the movie “The Santa Claus” will be shown on the large outdoor screen.
The Hiwassee Meadowland Park will be decorated with more than 60 lighted trees, including the giant 40-foot tree near the pavilion. Thousands of lights and many Christmas displays will fill the park and visitors will find numerous photo opportunities as they stroll along the park sidewalks viewing the various decorations.
The carriage rides to “Old Town” will begin on 7th Street behind city hall after 5:30 p.m.
The entire event is free to the public and is provided by the City of Calhoun and local sponsors, including Legacy Environment Services, Bowater Credit Union and Ambiance. The park is located on Highway 163 directly across from city hall.
