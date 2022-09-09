A man with deep roots in the McMinn County community was recently remembered by those who knew him.
Bob Sevigny passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 at Starr Regional Medical Center at the age of 76.
According to his obituary, Sevigny was “devoted to his family, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and within the Athens/McMinn community.”
He was born in 1946 in Rochester, N.H. where he became an electrical contractor, which eventually led to him working for Davidson Rubber Company.
While working there, Sevigny continued his education and obtained more skills and certifications in his trade.
Sevigny’s work with that company continued all the way to his move to Athens with the same company that would later be known as Textron.
He would later leave Textron to work for Magna, a Canadian firm, until his retirement, his obituary continued. During his retirement, Sevigny created his own consulting company, 7E Solutions.
During his time in Athens, he integrated into the community by participating in the McMinn Regional Humane Society, the Kiwanis Club of Athens and more, including serving several years as a member of the Athens Utilities Board.
One of the men he worked with for several years at AUB talked about the impact Sevigny had on the local area.
“Bob Sevigny was first and foremost a family man, but Bob’s love for his community ran a close second. My personal opinion is that Bob was a ‘rare’ individual in this day and time,” said AUB General Manager Eric Newberry. “Let me explain myself, it is ‘rare’ to find folks who are as selfless and community-oriented as Bob. Bob always worked for the good of the community in a very quiet and unassuming way.”
Newberry stated that Sevigny didn’t think about himself, he thought about ways to better “Athens and the community at large.”
“He was an incredible board member for AUB, but that was just a small part of what Bob did for Athens. Bob was willing and eager to serve on various community entities, boards and committees associated with a broad range of service organizations ranging from AUB, Kiwanis, Athens City Schools, Contact Hotline, Humane Society, the City of Athens, and the United Way, just to name a few,” Newberry expressed. “He brought years of knowledge and experience to all of these organizations. More importantly, he brought care and compassion, along with a sense of positivity and a ‘can do’ attitude, to address issues head on and make the community a better place to live”
Newberry added that Sevigny will be missed, both on a personal and professional level.
“Bob’s death was a personal loss to me, as it is to many others. However, this community will miss Bob Sevigny in a manner that we cannot yet fully understand or realize,” Newberry noted. “You simply can’t ‘replace’ a man like Bob Sevigny and his shoes are large ones to fill.”
Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson, who has served as the Athens City Council representative on the AUB board during his tenure, expressed his thoughts on the passing of Sevigny as well.
“Bob had a commitment to family, church and community that was inspiring,” Perkinson said. “I enjoyed working with him and he made a difference in our community. He will be missed and I’m wishing the best to his family.”
