Meigs County will honor its veterans with a special ceremony next week.
The county’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in front of the Meigs County Courthouse. The master of ceremonies will be U.S. Army veteran and Meigs County VFW Post 7189 member Otto Appelt, who is also in charge of planning this year’s event.
The keynote speaker will be Keith G. Flatness — a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War who is also the senior vice commander of VFW Post 7189.
Other guest speakers will include Meigs County Mayor Bill James, Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens, American Legion Post 97 representative Deborah Huffman, AmVets Post 90 representative Donna McKale, AmVets Post 90 Auxiliary representative Joyce Ball, American Legion Post 97 Auxiliary representative Geneva Pettit, and VFW Post 7189 Commander Bill Singleton. The opening and closing prayers will be delivered by Meigs County Honor Guard Chaplain Guy DeCamp.
The ceremony will conclude with the Honor Guard Firing Squad salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Despite the current political divide, Appelt believes it has never been more important for Americans to come together and honor those who have served to provide the freedoms they enjoy.
“For all that veterans have given to this great country, it’s important that we show them our appreciation,” he said.
The public is encouraged to attend this ceremony.
