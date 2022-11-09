After Tuesday night, two members of the Athens City School Board will return and one new face will be there with them.
During the Athens municipal elections on Tuesday, Abby Carroll and Johnny Coffman retained their seats on the school board, while write-in candidate Emily Forrest won the third seat.
Coffman was the leading vote-getter, claiming 2,043, while Carroll followed him with 1,692.
There were three write-in candidates on the ballot — Forrest, G. David Brown and Colby Pilkey. They were in contention to replace now-former board member Amy Sullins, who decided not to run again.
Forrest finished with 696 votes, while Brown followed with 295 and Pilkey got one.
Coffman was strongest in Precinct 1, which is Keith Memorial United Methodist Church (formerly City Park Elementary School), as he garnered 739 votes there. He also received 558 from Precinct 12, North City School.
Carroll also received her primary support from Precinct 1, getting 553 there, while getting 509 from Precinct 12.
Across the county, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee received 9,996 votes, outpacing his challenger Democrat Jason Martin, who received 1,804.
All four state constitutional amendments passed in McMinn County, with Amendment 1 receiving 8,805 yes to 2,881 no; Amendment 2 receiving 8,803 yes to 2,734 no; Amendment 3 receiving 8,641 yes to 2,648 no; and Amendment 4 receiving 7,198 yes to 4,074 no.
McMinn Countians also supported the re-election of Republican U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, who gained 10,189 votes compared to his challenger, Democrat Meg Gorman, who received 1,970.
Back to the state level, Republican Adam Lowe was backed by McMinn County residents with 10,170 votes to Democrat Patricia Waters’ 2,083.
Tennessee House of Representatives incumbent Republican Mark Cochran was unopposed as he garnered 10,786 votes.
