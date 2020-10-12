The Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce held a “Meet the Candidates” forum at Ascension Life Church last Thursday to introduce the community to the three candidates running for a position on the Athens City Council.
The three candidates are Eric Morrow, Jordan Curtis and Frances Witt-McMahan.
The event consisted of the three candidates participating in a Q&A event to briefly express their views and goals concerning the two open seats.
The first question addressed to the candidates asked why they decided to run for the position.
“I have always been interested in being part of the decision making process in various capacities,” said Witt-McMahan. “About 14 years ago I started a non-profit CASA ... Through that I learned so many different things about the community.”
She noted that she learned “how things worked” in the City of Athens, along with the city government, while she participated in Leadership Administration Program while building CASA.
“Our government is similar to the non-profit organization, that means that we work for you,” Witt-McMahan told the audience. “I want work for you, I want to serve you. I am definitely an advocate for the underdog ... I want to fight for people and make sure that they can have a better quality of life here in the community.”
Morrow stated he hopes to join to help unify the city council.
“There’s a lot of talking down to. It is not about what is best for the community, but people bickering back and forth,” Morrow said of the council. “People generally see that and they have had discussions with me that they do not want to see their city represented that way.”
Curtis was the last candidate to share his thoughts on the opening question.
“I think what really crystallized the desire for me to run was thinking about my daughter, who is 14, and we have to make sure that Athens is a place that our children and grandchildren will want to come back to,” he expressed.
The next question asked the candidates to consider one thing they would change about the city if they could.
“I’ll start with one of my ideas, I have a three-point approach that I want to do if elected into the Athens City Council and one of them is cleaning up our interstate exchange,” said Morrow. “It is hurting our city. It is great to promote Downtown Athens ... If you are coming off the interstate and you see run down places that are falling apart ... would you really want to go that extra distance to go further into downtown after what you see at the interstate? Probably not.”
Curtis agreed and stated that he would like to see work on the road infrastructure for downtown.
“I think we need to find more efficient ways to move cars through town,” Curtis said.
“I know that we have some streets that have really heavy traffic. Maybe when the city was designed years ago they weren’t designed for that heavy traffic.”
Witt-McMahan said she would like to develop more job opportunities and economic development in the city.
“It could offer a better quality of life for young people,” she stated.
“If you want to work in Athens you need to be making enough money to make a good living so that you can enjoy the amenities that we are trying to bring.”
The next question posed the hypothetical of the candidates receiving a $1 million grant to use for the city.
Curtis expressed his interest in obtaining an assessment of the different city departments to see where the money would be most beneficial during this hypothetical scenario.
“I think my answer to your question is, rather than utilizing that million in only one area, see if it can be divided around to different places to have the greatest impact for our dollar,” he said.
Witt-McMahan stated she would use the money to provide the city with something the citizens need.
“I would love to see the continuation of building downtown, working with the chamber of commerce on bringing in industry and new business,” she stated.
Morrow added he would like to utilize the money to aid in infrastructure with Wi-Fi.
“Athens needs some competition up here besides Comcast,” he noted. “That million dollars may be the starting point to help AUB (Athens Utilities Board) get some Wi-Fi in this area.”
A later question prompted the candidates to think of how they would prioritize allocating resources for fire, police, public works and other areas.
“We have to prioritize emergency response,” expressed Morrow. “That is what takes care of the community when someone dials 911 and you are going to need the police or fire department there to take care of it, so they would be my number one priority.”
Curtis agreed with Morrow, but believes the priority should be addressed during each budget cycle.
“You have to be cognizant of what the needs are during that particular cycle but with probably a real firm look on the most critical areas of public safety,” he noted.
Witt-McMahan also agreed with Morrow on first responders, but would also like to help the homeless and disadvantaged youths.
“I don’t know if we do enough as a city government to take care of the least of those and I would like to see something done,” she said.
