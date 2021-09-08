A restoration of history in Decatur drew the governor of the state in for a look on Tuesday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was in Meigs County to tour the currently under renovation Meigs theater in the former Rockholdt Building in Decatur on Tuesday.
After the tour, Lee spoke with members of the media about how he views Meigs County.
“Meigs County is a beautiful community in our state that represents so much of what’s important — small town, rural economy, but tremendous opportunities,” Lee said.
He also noted the efforts residents have made to receive their COVID-19 vaccination this year.
“It just so happens that Meigs County has the highest vaccination rate of any county in our state, which we are very pleased with given that is the best tool we have to fight this pandemic that we’re in,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here today and see all the things happening in Meigs County.”
Lee received a tour of the theater from Meigs County Chamber of Commerce President George Thomas and the duo covered both the ground floor and the upstairs, as Thomas pointed out the work that was being done.
Thomas noted that they hope to have it fully completed by Christmas of 2022.
Lee pointed out the impact small towns can have on the state as a whole.
“I’ve long said that small towns and rural economies are incredibly important to our state,” Lee noted. “What happens in rural Tennessee matters to every Tennessean and it’s particularly important to the economy of our whole state.”
He added that he is happy to see this type of history restored in a community like Decatur.
“This investment here, what will mean tourism for this community, is incredibly important,” he said. “We want to be supportive, we want to work with folks in cities and counties like this just to increase the quality of life in the community and make certain there are more people who see how remarkable our small towns are and how they’re worth visiting, spending their tax dollars in and spending their tourism time in places like Meigs County.”
Plans to renovate the former theater in Meigs began in 2019 when Thomas responded to an advertisement from the State Department of Human Services, which was looking for an office building. He said working on that is what created the idea of renovating the Meigs theater.
As part of that process, Thomas began a 501(c)(3) called the Historic Meigs Theater Foundation and, during an interview in January, he said he hopes the theater will serve many functions in the community, including live performances, screening of movies, weddings and various other community events.
He also had thoughts of creating Air BnBs within the theater as well.
