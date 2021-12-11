Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC)’s Customers Share program is seeking more applicants for the program.
Local charities can submit an application to receive a grant from VEC Customers Share. The maximum amount a charity can receive in a single year is capped at $10,000, but monthly grants are based on the number of applicants and the total monthly contribution.
The directors meet on the second Monday of each month to determine which applications will be funded. So far, the program has donated over $7.3 million to local charities serving VEC’s membership.
Those interested in participating in VEC Customers Share can contact their local service center to enroll. Any charity that is considering applying for a grant can visit the www.VEC.org and select the Community Programs tab to download a copy of the application.
In 2001, VEC started a round-up program called VEC Customers Share. Participation in the program is voluntary for all cooperative members.
Each month, participating members have their utility bills rounded up to the nearest dollar and the rounded-up portion is combined into a Customers Share community fund.
The average annual contribution to the program is $5.94 per member. The maximum possible contribution in a year is $11.88.
The money collected is donated to local charities by the VEC Customers Share Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.