The City of Niota is set to host weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing starting Feb. 14.
The drive-thru is planned to take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in front of the old library building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration for the COVID tests can be done online at www.MyCovidTestNow.com, calling 1-800-336-9507 or on site.
“We are very excited to be able to host these tests because there isn’t anyone in our area that is currently doing this right now,” said Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson. “This test does take a couple days to come back, but rapid testing is also available. Niota is very happy to bring this to the community. Especially with the COVID variants running rampant, it seems, we feel that it is important to provide the community with access to getting tested.”
Anderson stated that the city employees have learned through experience that COVID tests are difficult to get right now.
“The stores do not have them on the shelves anymore, they are being bought out and the ones that they do have are quite expensive,” she noted. “We are very excited to bring this into a central community where people from Athens, Sweetwater and everywhere around can come in.”
The drive-thru COVID testing idea came about from someone in the Niota community.
“A lady in our community provides this,” Anderson said. “She is certified in the medical process and labs to be able to do this and she is also a working doctor in Athens as well. Her name is Tina White and she is the one who put this together.”
Anderson believes there is a huge demand to continue this type of testing.
“We found out here at city hall with many of us being ill with it and not being able to find COVID tests,” she recalled. “Sometimes it’s just not possible to find a test and especially one that is affordable. When you register for this, bring your ID and insurance information and the insurance will take care of it. But I think the demand is high right now because there isn’t anywhere to go right now for a drive-thru test. The health department offers tests from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and that doesn’t always work for everyone’s schedule, so we are trying to help provide a means to people who are under different circumstances and I think that is a big benefit.”
She expressed her gratitude for being able to provide this service to Niota as well as surrounding communities.
“I encourage people to come out and be tested because what we are seeing is a lot of people thinking they have a cold or, say, it’s just a sinus thing and not realize that this last variant does start off this way,” she noted. “This gives them the opportunity to get out there and get tested. Treat yourselves early so that it doesn’t become worse and I think that is key to getting through this ... early detection and early treatment will help everyone get through this.”
