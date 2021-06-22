2021 school year

Mrs. Smith’s 3rd grade

A honor roll – Savannah Watkins

A/B honor roll – Jetta McCloud, Amari Dodson

Mrs. Sullivan’s 3rd grade

A honor roll – Caitlyn Bowman, Michael Dooley, Hunter Tessen

A/B honor roll – Jackson Ruth, Riley Gallups, Davner Espitia, Colten Trotter, Chloe Woodruff, Leelynd Garcia, Luke Wheeler

Mrs. Shell’s 4th grade

A honor roll – Brady Carroll, Garrett Gaskins, Jacob Carroccio

A/B honor roll – Teyla Davis, Eli Stanford, Yana Bryan, Camden Nichols, Jayden Sanchez, Ethan Baldwin, Ryder Brinkley, Stella Caldwell, JD Sparks, Aaron Vanderveer, Jaylynn Watson

Mrs. Tankersley’s 4th grade

A/B honor roll – Jordan Branson, Eva Massey, Alivia Frase, Natalie Kyle, Amorissa Wheeler

Mrs. Kyle’s 5th grade

A/B honor roll – Mackensie DeMar, Ayden Nevins, Elizabeth Hernandez Martin

Mr. Rikard’s 5th grade

A honor roll – Ben Webb, Tucker Troxel, Austin Ball, Cameron Bogle, Kaylyn Tincher

A/B honor roll – Addison Casey, Jacob Byers, Khloe Roberts, Cheyenne Grayson, Jaevyn Jarrett, Tony Johnson, Austen Mills

Mrs. Morris’ 6th grade

A honor roll – Raegan Belcher, Luke Carroll

A/B honor roll – Mathan Ailey, Jonah Arwood, Landon Morgan, Eric Leger, Jenna Landers, William Pangle, Hayden Stansell, Perry Batts

Ms. Sinzinger’s 6th grade

A/B honor roll – Britton Lopez

Mrs. Ellis’ 7th grade

A honor roll – Skylar Bright, Lucy Gravley, Molly Gravley

A/B honor roll – Clara Randall, Sierra Johnson

Ms. Carroccio’s 7th grade

A honor roll – Lily Plemons, Anna Carroccio, Payton Dixon, Ruth Plebanski

A/B honor roll – Ryder Aderhold, Kataruh Mills, Madi Deakin, Madelynn Kyle, Hannah Moses, Lilly Rhodes

Mrs. McDonald’s 8th grade

A/B honor roll – Skylar Morgan, Alexis Frase

Mrs. Carroll’s 8th grade

A honor roll – Landon Plemons, Grace Huff, Inez Leger, Kaitlyn Rogers

A/B honor roll – Cade Gouge, Makayla Foster, Landen Adams, Bryson Rider

