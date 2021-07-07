As the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede and more people look for work, opportunities in the local area will be featured soon.
The McMinn County Job Fair will be held at Athens Regional Park next Thursday, July 15.
According to McMinn County Economic Development Authority Executive Assistant and Work Force Coordinator Kimberly Anderson, the job fair will start for job seekers at 9 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.
The timing of the job fair will be beneficial due to the additional unemployment benefits ending this past Monday.
“The additional funds people were receiving from the federal government on unemployment ended on July 5 so we are hoping that the timing will motivate people to look at the career opportunities they have and to bring them out to so they can talk to the employers and see what job openings are available,” Anderson said. “We will have training providers there as well so there will be Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Cleveland State, Tennessee Wesleyan University so it won’t just be new job seekers who are looking for employment, there will also be people who are looking to upscale their employment and we will have resources there for them.”
The job fair is an annual event held in McMinn County, with the exception of last year due to COVID-19.
“It is always important to develop your workforce,” Anderson expressed. “I do think that because of the events in the past year, from a community perspective, this event may be something that others will highlight more but I think from an economic perspective it has always been important to be prepared with that workforce when we are looking for our existing and incoming employers.”
She added that coming out of the pandemic might lead to an increase in people who are interested in participating in the job fair this year.
“The unemployment rate in this area has always been (traditionally) below the national average, so I’m thinking this year we may see an uptick this year,” she noted. “We are opening it up regionally so we are having other counties’ employers coming in as well, so we are hoping to pull in job seekers from other counties and we are hoping for a boost in job seekers this year.”
Anderson stated that if there were any additional employers interested in participating in the job fair or if anyone would like more information concerning the job fair, they can e-mail her at kimberly@makeitinmcminn.org or call the office at 423-745-1506.
“We still have a few spots available if anyone would like to set up a table to help find employees,” she said. “If anyone has any questions, job seekers or employers, they can contact us and we would love to talk to them before next week to get them plugged in.”
