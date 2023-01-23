The new director of the arts in the City of Etowah is preparing for a new year.
Destiny Arena was named the director of the Etowah Arts Commission at the end of last October, as her first official day in the position took place on Oct. 25, 2022.
“I’ve always been interested in bringing the arts to communities,” she expressed. “I’ve always been an artist and it has had a huge impact on my life personally, so I really believe in creativity and really getting art involved in communities and getting kids and adults involved in artistic things. I just think it’s a wonderful outlet, so if I can facilitate that then I am here for it.”
Her current goal is to “spread the word” about the Etowah Arts Commission and help it grow.
“I would love to bring more traffic into the gallery and we will have more art classes coming up in the spring,” she noted. “I would really love to bring in traffic because I feel like it has been forgotten about a little bit. I feel like there is a whole generation of artists in Etowah that I would really love to get out here and get their work placed in the gallery.”
Arena was originally born and raised in Cleveland, where she still resides, however she built a strong connection to the cities of Athens and Etowah during her time at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
“I was at TWU for a short time. Originally I had thought that I wanted to pursue nursing but I ended up realizing that I would rather paint,” she recalled. “I ended up taking some art history classes and drawing classes and wrapped up an associate’s degree in Science due to all the classes I took at TWU and Cleveland State.”
Arena also attended ministry school at Redemption School of Ministry in Chattanooga.
Arena has served as a secretary for a collision center in Cleveland and currently she is still operating part time as an art teacher in Chattanooga at the Art Academy.
Her hobbies are painting and spending time with her family and animals. Her immediate family consists of her husband of five years, Daniel Arena.
She is a member of Redemption to the Nations Church.
“It is a really awesome church and they really encourage people who have been gifted with a talent to really showcase that talent,” she stated. “Sunday mornings they actually have an easel set up and have people painting during worship, so it is really cool.”
Arena hopes to be able to bring joy to the City of Etowah and help the city’s art activities flourish.
“I am honored to be a part of the Etowah Arts Commission,” she expressed. “I’m so excited to be here and I really look forward to all of the things that we have on our calendar and I can’t wait to serve the community.”
