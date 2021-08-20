The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 969,998 total cases (+6,351), 66,790 of them active, and 13,096 total fatalities (+51) with 8,779,075 total tests (+27,152) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,490 cases (+37) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Aug. 18.
McMinn County has reported 7,460 total cases, which is an increase of 43 over the previous update. There are currently 432 active cases as well, which is up 19, out of 54,456 total tests, which is up by 146.
There have been 108 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,589 total cases, an increase of 17 over the previous update.
There are currently 100 active cases as well, which is up 10, out of 10,690 total tests, which went up by 44.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (454 active cases); Loudon (299); Bradley (837); Meigs (100) and Polk (133).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (483 active cases); Hamilton (2,408); Bradley (837); McMinn (432) and Rhea (384).
