McMinn and Meigs counties showed subtle decreases in their unemployment rates for July.
According to the State of Tennessee, the July unemployment rates decreased from 9.8% to 9.4% in McMinn County and dropped from 10.7% to 10.4% in Meigs.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated there wasn’t much movement in the rates statewide.
“I think it inched down in the state rate but most of the counties are like that,” said Todd. “I guess people would like to see more improvement but I don’t know if that is going to happen real quickly.”
He thinks the “wave of openings” for business has slowed causing the slower change.
“I don’t really have expectations these days from month to month given how unprecedented this is, so we have to kind of wait and see how it is every month,” Todd stated. “Overall I wouldn’t expect any quick improvement. We had record low rates here six months ago and we are not going to be getting back to those anytime soon, I don’t think.”
He noted one of the trends for many counties, including McMinn and Meigs, is a drop in the labor force.
“That has sort of been the trend,” he explained. “I’ve sort of been looking over the year and just about every county in the state has had a pretty big drop in their labor force over the year.”
He thinks the local area may see the rate continue to slowly drop with the August numbers.
“You may get a little bit with school employment, though that has been a little different this year,” Todd noted. “A typical August you get all of the schools returning so we will see how that shakes out.”
The November rates hold some promise of potentially seeing improvement due to seasonal jobs.
In August, the State of Tennessee also saw a small decrease in the rate from 10.1% to 9.9%.
Around the area in July, the rate dropped 0.1% in Roane County to 7.6%, fell 0.2% in Rhea County to 10.6%, declined 0.4% in Polk County to 7.9%, decreased 1.1% in Monroe County to 8.8%, dropped 0.2% in Loudon County to 7.7%, fell 0.2% in Hamilton County to 8.9%, and rose 0.2% in Bradley County to 8.7%.
