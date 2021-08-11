A three-year-old child died over the weekend on Tellico Lake.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers — along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the local fire department and Monroe County EMS — responded to a call just before midnight, Aug. 6, on Tellico Lake regarding CPR in progress for a three-year-old male who had fallen from a boat.
The child was transported to Sweetwater Hospital, where he later died.
According to TWRA, two adults from Madisonville and two juveniles were traveling from Sequoyah Landing Marina to Razor Landing where they were camping.
When preparing their boat for anchoring, one of the adults reportedly realized the 3-year-old was missing.
The adults immediately started calling and looking for the child. Others in the area heard the calls and came to help.
The child was found unresponsive in five feet of water. CPR was administered and the child was transported.
An autopsy will be performed by the Knoxville Forensic Center. The child was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket and the incident remains under investigation.
There have been 16 boating related fatalities in Tennessee this year, according to TWRA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.