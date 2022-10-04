A man has been taken into custody after allegedly robbing and shooting another man earlier this week.
On Monday, Athens Police Department officers responded to a residence on West College Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and were able to get him transported and then airlifted.
According to the APD, the man underwent emergency surgery. No further update has been given on his health as of press time.
Further investigation by APD detectives and patrol officers resulted in a person of interest in the case, identified as Jimal Abdoola Linder.
After identifying him, officers brought him in for questioning and he reportedly confessed to shooting the victim. The firearm allegedly used in the shooting was also recovered.
Linder was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“I am proud of the quick response by the patrol division and the information they were able to obtain on a hectic scene,” Lt. Blake Witt said. “The information was relayed to detectives and a person of interest was established rather quickly. This communication between the two divisions played a crucial role in locating and apprehending the suspect within hours of the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both parties involved in this unfortunate incident.”
