The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce now has new leadership in place.
The position became vacant after former Chamber Executive Director Durant Tullock died on Sept. 25, 2021.
The Etowah Chamber Board of Directors appointed Frank Clark as executive director this week.
“The Etowah Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Frank Clark has been selected as the new executive director. Clark succeeds long time Director Durant Tullock who passed unexpectedly last September,” stated a press release to The Daily Post-Athenian. “Frank is a self-directed, action-oriented person with an excellent professional background. This in addition to his vision and passion for our community made him a great choice to fill the position.”
One of the main responsibilities for the executive director is to be the “front door” for the Etowah community.
“The chamber selection committee felt Frank fully met this qualification with his friendly, outgoing and welcoming personality. The chamber board is excited for the future of our chamber and community under his leadership,” the release continued. “Frank also currently serves as Market-Place Pastor at Hillcrest Church in Etowah. He and his wife Emily and their two children, Gideon and Canaan, reside in Athens.”
According to the release, Clark stated that he is thrilled to be given this opportunity to serve the community of Etowah and that he believes that with hard work, “our gem” of a city has endless potential and he is excited to see everything that it will continue to become.
The release also stated that he said he’s been fortunate to spend the last 16 years of his life involved or living in the community, so to be a part of seeing the community realize it’s full potential is “very exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.