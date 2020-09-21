Support for its law enforcement personnel continues to be emphasized in the City of Athens.
Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch gave an update on staffing in his department during his monthly report at last week’s Athens City Council meeting.
Couch noted the Athens Police Department was short seven officers during his report two months ago. Last week, he informed the Council that he had hired four new officers to make up some of that staffing shortfall.
“Those four, if they complete successfully our field training program, that would be approximately three months before they are done with that,” explained Couch.
Couch noted that two additional newly-hired officers are currently undergoing training. Though these new officers are not immediately available for patrol work, the new hires reduce the overall department personnel shortage to three officers.
The national unrest over policing is not the sole reason for the APD’s staffing difficulties, but Couch believes it could be a significant factor.
In order to improve morale among local officers and encourage law enforcement as a career path, the City of Athens, in conjunction with Main Street Athens, is currently observing 100 days of support for policing with the “We Support Our Police” Campaign. The campaign will last until Dec. 6 and asks that local businesses and property owners display a sign or decal in support of police officers for the duration of the campaign.
Interim City Council Member Lisa Dotson, who is also the director of Main Street Athens, noted during the meeting that the campaign is “going well.” She said she’s had no difficulty finding people interested in displaying the signs.
“People are really in support of that campaign,” said Dotson.
“We really appreciate you all doing that,” replied Couch. “I know it’s encouraging (for officers) in this day and age to drive by and see those around town.”
The campaign kicked off on Aug. 28 with a ceremony recognizing 100 years since an Athens police officer had lost their life in the line of duty.
“We certainly do pray that continues forever for this community,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner later in the meeting.
Regarding the campaign to support police officers, Sumner added, “You see the appreciation going on in our community and I thank our business owners and property owners for sharing that love for the people that lay their life on the line daily to protect us.”
