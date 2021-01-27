Daniel Hampton has been officially announced as the new chief of police for the Etowah Police Department.
During Monday night’s regular Etowah City Commission meeting, City Manager Tina Tuggle announced that she had made Hampton, who has been serving as interim chief of police for the department, the new permanent chief of police.
“We are in a new year and we have made some new changes to the police department,” Tuggle said.
“Mr. (Jim) Shaw has retired and I have officially appointed Daniel Hampton as our chief of police.”
Hampton has been serving as the interim chief of police for the town since July 15, 2020.
“He has done an excellent job with the issues that we have had over the last two years,” Tuggle noted.
“He has been consistent and has done a wonderful job, so I would like for you all (the commissioners) to thank him for the hard work he has put in during this transition. I think he will do very well for the city.”
Hampton replaces former Chief of Police Shaw, who was originally appointed as the full-time chief on March 30, 2020. Shaw also served as interim chief prior to obtaining the full time spot.
Shaw retired from the chief position on Dec. 11, 2020 and the commission accepted his decision during their meeting on Dec. 16, 2020.
Shaw’s retirement — and Hampton’s term as interim chief of police — came as a result of “extended medical leave,” according to Tuggle.
