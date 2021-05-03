Sounds of Summer festival organizers have announced the free concert series will return for 10 Saturdays in 2021, beginning June 5 and ending Oct. 9.
The concert series, created in 2013 by volunteer Tim Hughes, grew into a program of Friendly City festivals. After providing free concerts for eight years in partnership with Willsonthropic, Inc. and the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department, the festival welcomes Athens Area Council for the Arts as a collaborative partner for the ninth season of Sounds of Summer.
Sounds of Summer remains true to its original purpose — to provide free live music in Athens’s historic downtown — though the format will change slightly.
Sounds of Summer will kick off during MooFest and conclude during the annual fall festival Pumpkintown.
“These events are parties for our community,” said Meredith Willson, founder of Willsonthropic, Inc. “So we thought it would be fun to begin the concert series at MooFest and keep the music going until Pumpkintown.”
The summer series offers a free concert every other Saturday from MooFest to Pumpkintown: June 5, June 19, July 3, July 17, July 31, Aug. 14, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 25 and Oct. 9.
The June 5 kickoff, Sounds of Summer at MooFest, features performances by EmiSunshine and Will Carter beginning at 7 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion stage.
The National MooFest Festival includes an afternoon of music on three stages. More information on those shows and the festival is available at friendlycityfestivals.com/moofest/
Festival organizers will announce the entire Sounds of Summer series lineup soon. In the meantime, more information is available at willsonthropic.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOSAthensTN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.