The Alexander Keith Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) donated a book to the McClung Library Collection of the East Tennessee Historical Society in Knoxville recently.
The book was given to the Alexander Keith chapter by associate member Fay Bishop in California and sister to member Linda Hinds.
The book is entitled “The Letters of Kate Duncan Smith and John Harrington 1894-1907 Transcribed by Lillie Frances Harrington Davis.”
The significance to this book is that The Alabama Society DAR established the school in 1924 and named it in honor of Kate Duncan Smith (Mrs. J. Morgan), who had been the guiding hand for the Alabama Chapters for 21 years.
In April of 1928, the Alabama Daughters were joined in their efforts by the National Society DAR.
Kate Duncan Smith DAR School is located in the Appalachian area of Northeast Alabama, high on Gunter Mountain. The school is located in Grant in Marshall County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.