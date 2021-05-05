May is here, which means the end of this school year is quickly approaching.
This week we are celebrating staff appreciation week for all of our Athens City Schools staff. We appreciate all they have done this year to make it the best it possibly could be for our students and families even during a pandemic. Please be sure to let the staff of Athens City Schools know how much you appreciate them.
On Friday, City Park will have end of year celebrations for the students. North City will be having a Jump-a-thon and Snow Biz for students also this Friday.
This weekend we celebrate Mother’s Day. We are so grateful for the amazing mothers and grandmothers in our schools and community. Happy Mother’s Day!
North City will be having a buy-one, get-one book fair on May 10-14. It is always a great time to stock up on some great books to read over the summer.
The Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m. at the Administration building for the May board meeting. Visit our Athens City Schools Facebook page to view the meeting live online.
May is asthma and allergies awareness month. This month a handout will go home with students to share some important information on asthma and what can trigger asthma.
Also, new books have been purchased and provided to the school media centers and nurse clinics regarding asthma. It is reported that over 60 million people suffer from asthma or allergies in today’s world.
ACS coordinated school health and school nurses are working together to educate our staff, students and families on asthma and allergies this month.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy and enjoyable weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
