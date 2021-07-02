Effective yesterday, McMinn County is utilizing a group of judicial commissioners who are expected to provide several advantages to the county.
On Wednesday afternoon, the McMinn County Commission unanimously appointed Richard Brogan, formerly with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; Amy Arnwine and Randy Hamilton, formerly with the Athens Police Department; and Ric Wilson, former director of McMinn County Juvenile Services, to serve four-year terms as judicial commissioners. Their duties are to issue arrest warrants upon a finding of probable cause, to set bonds and recognizances included in a “first appearance” before a magistrate, and to issue mittimus for persons to be held at the county jail.
According to the resolution passed by the commission, “the continued utilization of judicial commissioners is essential to provide due process to the citizens of McMinn County, as well as to strengthen criminal cases prepared by law enforcement officers.” These duties were previously performed by dispatchers at the McMinn County E-911 Center.
The resolution stated, “the current model of utilizing 911 dispatchers as judicial commissioners is no longer viable due to the increased workload of dispatchers and potential conflicts of impartiality.”
Regarding dispatchers, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry added during the commission meeting that “it’s putting them in a tough conflict a lot of times with having to do some of the work and they want to be out of the business July 1.”
Gentry consulted McMinn County General Sessions Judge Wylie Richardson and McMinn County Circuit Court Clerk Rhonda Cooley to develop a new model.
“We called several other counties. It seems like everybody does it differently,” explained Gentry. “What the new model is going forward is not to burn out a judicial commissioner and appoint four judicial commissioners who will be on rotation.”
The newly-appointed commissioners will cover the early morning hours Monday through Friday before the circuit court clerk’s office opens for the day. The clerk’s office is able to sign arrest warrants during business hours.
On weekday evenings, two officers in the clerk’s office will rotate weekly with a $300 stipend being paid to the officer on call that week. The judicial commissioners will cover the weekends.
The judicial commissioners will rotate weekly call and be compensated at a rate of $400 per week of called duty with any future compensation increases to be determined by the commission.
“The desire was to find four individuals that … had knowledge of the law … that also know enough to say ‘Hey, that doesn’t meet the burden of proof,’” said Gentry.
Gentry also noted that future plans may include utilizing a technology grant to allow the judicial commissioners to perform these duties remotely from home. He added that the availability of judicial commissioners should reduce the amount of overtime paid to law enforcement officers.
“That’s one thing that leads to overtime; if they have an arrest warrant, but they don’t have a judicial commissioner until four more hours and they have to come back and we’ve got to pay them overtime,” said Gentry.
Richardson administered the oath of service to the new judicial commissioners immediately following Wednesday’s meeting.
