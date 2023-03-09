Public Meetings Mar 9, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENSThe City Council will hold a work session on Wednesday, March 15, at 5:45 p.m. at Athens City Hall.ENGLEWOODThe City Commission will meet on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.NIOTAThe City Commission will meet on Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. at the Community Building. This is a change from the regular date of March 13.RICEVILLEThe Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, March 16, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sweetwater Flea Market set to end 34 year run this month Chargerettes to state after 2A sectional revenge against Alcoa Tennessee Consumer Alert: American Car Center closure State tournament now a reality for Cherokees Cherokees win first region championship since 2011, beat Cleveland for third straight time Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
